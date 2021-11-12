Repairs at Auburn and Huffman start Nov. 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Public Works reminds residents to find alternate route during storm inlet repairs.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 15, at 7:00 a.m. contractor crews are working at the northwest corner of Auburn St. and Huffman Blvd. The project should be complete by the end of the day Nov. 18, 2021.

Area residents are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible. If driving through the work zone is a must, use extreme caution.

