Northern Illinois native makes short film about Veterans

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A short film highlighting healthcare challenges for veterans is released fittingly on Veterans Day by Illinois Native Steve Stein. “Lives on the Line” is written, directed and produced by Stein. It’s inspired by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs Inspector General’s 2019 report on the lack of proper healthcare for veterans.

A link for the film can be found here.

