Advertisement

New squad car design for Rock County Sheriffs

The replacement is set for release on Nov. 15, 2021
The replacement is set for release on Nov. 15, 2021(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - All squads purchased from this point forward look forward to a new design.

The unveiling takes place on Nov. 15, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in front of the Sheriff’s Office, located at 200 East U.S. Highway 14 in Janesville. The design committee comprised of eight staff members from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office created the new design. Signarama of Janesville works alongside the committee through the process, including the final installation.

Both the former and new designs will be out until all of the older squads rotate out of service. The transition process may could several years.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis to lay off around 400 workers from Belvidere plant in January
Snow showers are expected Friday, some of which may be briefly heavy and result in sharply...
FIRST ALERT: First sticking snow of the season Friday, some heavier rates at times
Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
Semi-truck accident kills 64-year-old Ogle County woman
Several flurries or light rain showers are likely around midday Friday.
Major changes to begin Thursday, sticking snow still in play

Latest News

Harris is convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Minnesota man sentenced for Class X felony
Bird Rides e-scooter wheel
Bird scooter pilot program a success, city of Rockford says
School in Rockford, Ill.
Lincoln Middle School lockdown precaution lifts and day continues
Repairs at Auburn and Huffman start Nov. 15