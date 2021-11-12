New squad car design for Rock County Sheriffs

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - All squads purchased from this point forward look forward to a new design.

The unveiling takes place on Nov. 15, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in front of the Sheriff’s Office, located at 200 East U.S. Highway 14 in Janesville. The design committee comprised of eight staff members from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office created the new design. Signarama of Janesville works alongside the committee through the process, including the final installation.

Both the former and new designs will be out until all of the older squads rotate out of service. The transition process may could several years.

