Minnesota man sentenced for Class X felony

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - 32 year-old Terrill Harris, Jr., of Duluth, MN, is sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Harris is convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony. Judge C. Robert Tobin III ruled on the case Nov. 10, 2021 in Boone County.

The charges stem from a routine traffic stop; a trooper stopped Harris on I-90 in July 2020. After the trooper smelt burnt cannabis in the vehicle, 248 grams of cocaine were discovered during a car search.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.