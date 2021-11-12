Advertisement

Minnesota man sentenced for Class X felony

Harris is convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Harris is convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - 32 year-old Terrill Harris, Jr., of Duluth, MN, is sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Harris is convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony. Judge C. Robert Tobin III ruled on the case Nov. 10, 2021 in Boone County.

The charges stem from a routine traffic stop; a trooper stopped Harris on I-90 in July 2020. After the trooper smelt burnt cannabis in the vehicle, 248 grams of cocaine were discovered during a car search.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis to lay off around 400 workers from Belvidere plant in January
Snow showers are expected Friday, some of which may be briefly heavy and result in sharply...
FIRST ALERT: First sticking snow of the season Friday, some heavier rates at times
Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
Semi-truck accident kills 64-year-old Ogle County woman
Several flurries or light rain showers are likely around midday Friday.
Major changes to begin Thursday, sticking snow still in play

Latest News

The replacement is set for release on Nov. 15, 2021
New squad car design for Rock County Sheriffs
Bird Rides e-scooter wheel
Bird scooter pilot program a success, city of Rockford says
School in Rockford, Ill.
Lincoln Middle School lockdown precaution lifts and day continues
Repairs at Auburn and Huffman start Nov. 15