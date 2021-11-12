Louie’s Tap House hosts veterans fundraiser

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members raise their glasses to guest bartenders tonight at Louie’s Tap House in Roscoe.

Guest bartenders like Representative Joe Sosnowski and Rockton Mayor John Peterson served drinks for a good cause. All the tips the guest bartenders made at the fundraiser go toward “super pride”, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and their families improve their quality of life.

“It’s great. I mean look around -- everyone’s having a good time, happy to support this charity. We hope we raise a lot of money to support our local vets. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate Veteran’s Day,” Rep. Joe Sosnowski says.

