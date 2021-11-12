Light Up the Parks holiday parade is back

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - “We know that we have long awaited the time to return to our typical holiday celebrations, and so we are excited to allow residents to do just that,” says Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

The parade starts at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 in the GE Schneider Electric parking lot on Clifford Avenue in Loves Park, heads north on Elm Ave. and ends at the Machesney Park Town Center at 8750 N. 2nd St.

Following the parade, the lighting of the 30 foot Christmas tree will take place at the Town Center. The parade and tree lighting will occur, weather permitting.

Both Mayors invite the public to join for festivities, including the opportunity to meet and deliver letters to Santa.

“We hope that people from all around the Rockford-area will join us for the return of these events to celebrate the joy of the holidays,” says Mayor Johnson.

Additional details and updates regarding the events will be provided on the Village’s and City’s social media pages. Masks are optional but recommended for this event. Event guidelines are subject to changes based on public health guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

