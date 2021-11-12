Advertisement

Devore sues Gov. Pritzker over defamation

Pritzker allegedly referred to Devore as a “grifter” during an October presser
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - After filing several lawsuits, one downstate Illinois lawyer sues Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Except this time, personally saying the governor wrongly smeared his name.

Pritzker now has to answer a defamation allegation in court for reportedly calling this lawyer Thomas Devore a “grifter.”

The accusations stem from a press conference Pritzker held at the end of October, addressing a class action lawsuit Devore filed on behalf of hundreds of parents and students challenging the school mask mandate. Pritzker allegedly referred to Devore as a “grifter” during the presser who “takes money from parents getting taken advantage of.” mike Devore says he’s well aware the two have disagreed in the past, but he thinks the governor’s comment crosses the line.

“The governor and I have had our differences of opinion for a long time. Apparently, he’s dissatisfied with me representing my clients, so, you know, so be it, but to go on television and to call me a thief, I thought he crossed a line he shouldn’t have crossed.”

Devore says his ultimate goal it to make sure the governor is held accountable for his words. And to him, that means a defamation ruling.

