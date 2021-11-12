Cybersecurity expert warns travelers of TSA pre-check scam

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - Expect a holiday surge in Transportation Security Administration scams.

Former FBI cybersecurity expert, Crane Hassold, wants consumers to learn about these scams and act smart about online activities. Hassold serves as Director of Threat Intelligence at Abnormal Security, a cloud email security platform. Crane and his team at Abnormal Security see scams and attacks impersonating the TSA:

Frauds ask travelers to pay a renewal fee for TSA PreCheck and want personal information as part of the request via email link; the link redirects to a fake domain to steal money and credentials.

The sophisticated website mimics TSA in detail.

TSA never asks for personal information or money up-front

Scams like this are an example of why email security is critical this holiday season.

