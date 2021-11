ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 50,000 miles and over 20,000 rides in Rockford is the data on Bird scooter usage.

The city calculates that 468 Bird scooters were used to commute to school or work. Launched in May, 2021, the electric scooter pilot program remains strong.

