Advertisement

What Rockford’s new casino means for the city

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The opening of the new casino brings with it opportunities for its surrounding businesses, as well as for the city itself. Neighboring businesses like Gerry’s Pizza and the Radisson hotel are already making moves. Gerry’s opened up their parking lot for overflow parking to make a little extra cash, while the Radisson partnered with First Midwest Health to run a vaccine event, to keep people in the casino safe from COVID-19.

The casino is already helping out locally. At their ribbon cutting today they donated a portion of the money raised to local charities, Rockford Promise and the International Women’s Baseball Center.

Rockford Area Convention and Visitor Bureau President John Groh is excited to have a partner like Hard Rock to join forces in the future, especially with Stroll on State coming up at the end of November.

“Well it’s been a hard 19 months for the travel and tourism industry so seeing Hard Rock open, is really positive news that really hastens the recovery in the industry,” Groh said. “This community has been looking at casino gaming, so to have Hard Rock in our community is a phenomenal achievement for the community and I’m looking forward for years to come. Today’s opening act is just that.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
Former Rockford and Quad Cities Meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces his candidacy for...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Pritzker signs COVID-19 amendment to Illinois conscience law
True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Rockford's temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday.
Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday morning

Latest News

Harlem's Mya Davidson makes commitment official to play basketball at Lindenwood.
Harlem's Davidson signs to play basketball at Lindenwood
How local businesses and Rockford leaders look to gain a boost from Hard Rock
WHAT THE CASINO MEANS FOR ROCKFORD
Supply Chain Issues cause Turkey Shortage
Supply Chain Issues cause Turkey Shortage
Sticking snow appears likely Friday.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 11/10/2021