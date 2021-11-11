What Rockford’s new casino means for the city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The opening of the new casino brings with it opportunities for its surrounding businesses, as well as for the city itself. Neighboring businesses like Gerry’s Pizza and the Radisson hotel are already making moves. Gerry’s opened up their parking lot for overflow parking to make a little extra cash, while the Radisson partnered with First Midwest Health to run a vaccine event, to keep people in the casino safe from COVID-19.

The casino is already helping out locally. At their ribbon cutting today they donated a portion of the money raised to local charities, Rockford Promise and the International Women’s Baseball Center.

Rockford Area Convention and Visitor Bureau President John Groh is excited to have a partner like Hard Rock to join forces in the future, especially with Stroll on State coming up at the end of November.

“Well it’s been a hard 19 months for the travel and tourism industry so seeing Hard Rock open, is really positive news that really hastens the recovery in the industry,” Groh said. “This community has been looking at casino gaming, so to have Hard Rock in our community is a phenomenal achievement for the community and I’m looking forward for years to come. Today’s opening act is just that.”

