Thankful for Veterans specials

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Can you smell freedom? In honor of our military personnel, some restaurants are serving up meals on the house. Here are some of the best deals around:

Buffalo Wild Wings - order of boneless wings and a side of fries. Call ahead to see if your local B-dubs is participating.

Casey’s General Store - small brewed coffee.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - promotions to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront . On Veterans Day, they’re offering a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with a meal.

Dunkin’ Donuts - free donut.

Famous Dave’s - Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus a side.

Golden Corral - “thank you meal” promotional card; good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage throughout November. One promotional card per person.

Granite City Brewery - lunch and drink from a special lunch menu, dine-in and to go from 11am-4pm.

Olive Garden - entrée from a special menu, all entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.

Outback Steakhouse - bloomin’ onion and a beverage.

Red Lobster - appetizer or dessert from select Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin - Veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem their free tavern double burger with steak fries any time between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 for dine-in or to go.

Starbucks - tall hot brewed coffee.

Taco John’s - small beef #1 combo meal through the Taco John’s app.