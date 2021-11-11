Advertisement

Thankful for Veterans specials

Dine-in and take out offers this holiday
(Alexei_Zatevakhin | 123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Can you smell freedom? In honor of our military personnel, some restaurants are serving up meals on the house. Here are some of the best deals around:

  • Buffalo Wild Wings - order of boneless wings and a side of fries. Call ahead to see if your local B-dubs is participating.
  • Casey’s General Store - small brewed coffee.
  • Chili’s Grill & Bar - meal from a select menu.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - promotions to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, they’re offering a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with a meal.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts - free donut.
  • Famous Dave’s - Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus a side.
  • Golden Corral - “thank you meal” promotional card; good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage throughout November. One promotional card per person.
  • Granite City Brewery - lunch and drink from a special lunch menu, dine-in and to go from 11am-4pm.
  • Olive Garden - entrée from a special menu, all entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.
  • Outback Steakhouse - bloomin’ onion and a beverage.
  • Red Lobster - appetizer or dessert from select Veterans Day menu.
  • Red Robin - Veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem their free tavern double burger with steak fries any time between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 for dine-in or to go.
  • Smokey Bones - desserts from 11am-11pm.
  • Starbucks - tall hot brewed coffee.
  • Taco John’s - small beef #1 combo meal through the Taco John’s app.
  • Texas Roadhouse - giving out meal vouchers in the parking lot from 11am0-2pm, valid through May 30. 2022. Good for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin steak.

