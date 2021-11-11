Supply Chain Issues cause Turkey Shortage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you need to find a small turkey for your Thanksgiving gathering, you may be in for quite a challenge. Bigger may be better in the hunt for the perfect bird.

Agriculture experts say there isn’t a turkey shortage in the U.S. there are plenty of large birds to be the star of your Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, but they say labor and transportation challenges leave freezers a little less full. Ho-Ka Turkey Farm in Waterman, Illinoi reports a jump in requests for smaller turkeys to handle smaller gatherings.

Eickman’s Processing Co in Seward sees a similar trend. Owners at both sites say production and transportation troubles make it tough to keep their freezers full of any size bird. They recommend getting your early or you may be out of luck. The area grocery stores say they’ve got plenty of supply for shoppers, but remember yu need to pick up frozen turkeys early so they properly thaw in the refrigerator before it’s time to put them in the oven.

The nation turkey federation estimates 46 million turkeys are eaten every Thanksgiving, 22 million at Christmas and 19 million at Easter.

