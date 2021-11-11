Semi-truck accident kills 64-year-old Ogle County woman

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Nancy D. Mlyninski of Compton was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday evening after her van hit a semi-truck. Illinois State Police responded to the crash on IL Route 251, just north of Gurler Rd.

Mark A. Geesey, 57, of Dixon entered IL Route 251 northbound from a private drive and was struck by Mlyninski’s van. The Illinois State Police investigation is ongoing and charges pending.

