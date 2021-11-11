Advertisement

Scholarships and hot breakfast in Boone County

(KOSA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Community Foundation continues its tradition as its grant breakfast is back.

Community members are invited to attend, enjoy and learn about the foundation at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2021.

The organization celebrates 16 years of giving back to the community at the Boone County Museum of History. You can call (815) 544-7231 RSVP to this event

