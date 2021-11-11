Advertisement

Rockford Public Library earns grant for diploma program

The nationally accredited program allows adult students to earn a legit high school diploma, not a GED, all while gaining career skills in the field of their choice
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Library (RPL) earns a hefty grant today that will help them continue investing in their career online high school.

A grant-making trust based in Rockford, called Woodward Charitable Trust, donates $25,000 worth of grant money to support RPL’s online high school. The nationally accredited program allows adult students to earn a legit high school diploma, not a GED, all while gaining career skills in the field of their choice.

“It’s just a really successful way that people are finding that people can use grow that opportunity to earn more,” RPL Marketing Director Bridget Finn says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Rockford and Quad Cities Meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces his candidacy for...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
Rockford's temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday.
Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday morning
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis to lay off around 400 workers from Belvidere plant in January
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois sees most new COVID-19 cases in a day since September 10

Latest News

The Pritzker administration believes Illinois will have much smaller budget deficits over the...
Pritzker administration optimistic about fiscal future with smaller deficits over next five years
Beloit teen killed in a one-car crash in the town of Newark
The Beloit Fire Department is investigating a hazardous materials incident near the Beloit...
Beloit College Powerhouse evacuated due to hazardous materials incident
A local organization recognizes the heros who have served
Durand American Legion Honors Veterans