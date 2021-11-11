Rockford Public Library earns grant for diploma program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Library (RPL) earns a hefty grant today that will help them continue investing in their career online high school.

A grant-making trust based in Rockford, called Woodward Charitable Trust, donates $25,000 worth of grant money to support RPL’s online high school. The nationally accredited program allows adult students to earn a legit high school diploma, not a GED, all while gaining career skills in the field of their choice.

“It’s just a really successful way that people are finding that people can use grow that opportunity to earn more,” RPL Marketing Director Bridget Finn says.

