Rock Valley volleyball primed for a run at a national title

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This might be the best team Rock Valley has put together since its last national championship in 2012. The Golden Eagles are primed to bring back some hardware this weekend.

RVC enters the NJCAA DIII national tournament as the top seed overall. Rock Valley was one of the best teams throughout the regular season, sitting atop the rankings for most of the year. The Golden Eagles finished with a 32-7 record. RVC got to the national tournament thanks to a five-set comeback win in the Region IV title match against College of DuPage.

Rock Valley only played a handful of exhibition matches last year due to COVID-19. The NJCAA didn’t host a Division III national tournament either. This will be the Golden Eagles’ first trip to the big tournament since 2018 where they finished sixth. That was Kristy Pierce’s first year leading RVC. For a college used to winning at the national level, Pierce knows they have high expectations.

“For them, it’s winning, it’s the Rock Valley, banner here, national championship back to here. It’s second in all-time wins at Rock Valley. It’s all those things, but it also means a lot to them individually. Most of them want to go on and play somewhere. So it’s a showcase for them as well.”

