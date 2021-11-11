Advertisement

Report says traffic fatalities are up in Illinois for 2021

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois’ roads are getting more dangerous as traffic fatalities throughout the state increased 23 percent for the first half of 2021.

The report by QuoteWizard on America’s deadliest roads includes a state-by-state breakdown of crash statistics, why excess speed could be to blame and where most fatal crashes occur.

Across Illinois, the report finds that 101 more people died in 2021 than in 2020. It also finds that fatal crashes are up 28 percent since 2019. Oregon, South Dakota and Mississippi each experience a 50 percent increase in traffic fatalities in 201 with people ages 25-34 seeing the biggest increase in traffic fatalities as well.

Traffic fatalities among men increase by 9 percent and Black people by 23 percent. The increase in traffic fatalities is closely tied with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first statewide coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in March of 2020, which is when we start to see an increase in the number of speeding-related deaths. This increase becomes even more pronounced during the summer, before declining toward the end of 2020.

Speeding-related statistics are not yet available for 2021, but overall, the number of speeding-related deaths increased by 11 percent in 2020 while the total number of miles driven went down.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Rockford and Quad Cities Meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces his candidacy for...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis to lay off around 400 workers from Belvidere plant in January
Rockford's temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday.
Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday morning
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois sees most new COVID-19 cases in a day since September 10

Latest News

Scholarships and hot breakfast in Boone County
Thankful for Veterans specials
The Pritzker administration believes Illinois will have much smaller budget deficits over the...
Pritzker administration optimistic about fiscal future with smaller deficits over next five years
Rockford Public Library earns grant for diploma program
Rockford Public Library earns grant for diploma program