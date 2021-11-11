Report says traffic fatalities are up in Illinois for 2021

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois’ roads are getting more dangerous as traffic fatalities throughout the state increased 23 percent for the first half of 2021.

The report by QuoteWizard on America’s deadliest roads includes a state-by-state breakdown of crash statistics, why excess speed could be to blame and where most fatal crashes occur.

Across Illinois, the report finds that 101 more people died in 2021 than in 2020. It also finds that fatal crashes are up 28 percent since 2019. Oregon, South Dakota and Mississippi each experience a 50 percent increase in traffic fatalities in 201 with people ages 25-34 seeing the biggest increase in traffic fatalities as well.

Traffic fatalities among men increase by 9 percent and Black people by 23 percent. The increase in traffic fatalities is closely tied with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first statewide coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in March of 2020, which is when we start to see an increase in the number of speeding-related deaths. This increase becomes even more pronounced during the summer, before declining toward the end of 2020.

Speeding-related statistics are not yet available for 2021, but overall, the number of speeding-related deaths increased by 11 percent in 2020 while the total number of miles driven went down.

