Rainy & Breezy for Thursday

Snow Showers for Friday
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain this morning that could produce .25″ - .50″. Temperatures will begin in the 50′s and drop to the middle 40′s by late afternoon. Expect south southeast winds around 20 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH. Upper 30′s tomorrow with snow showers likely, some of those snow showers could be heavy at times leading to minor accumulations on grassy surfaces. Motorists could see reduced visibility at times. Snow showers should end by early evening. Cold for the weekend.

