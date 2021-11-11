Major changes to begin Thursday, sticking snow still in play

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After starting the month of November with five straight days with below normal temperatures, we’ve now strung together five straight days with above normal temperatures. But, big changes are on the horizon in the coming days, perhaps beginning as early as tonight.

A dynamic system is to bring the Stateline rain Wednesday evening, quite scattered at first, then becoming heavier and much more widespread overnight and into early Thursday. Very gusty winds will also be associated with this storm system both Thursday and Friday, then snow, and perhaps our first sticking snow of the season, could also occur on the system’s back side.

In the short term, showers will be very scattered early this evening, and the expectation is that dry hours are to greatly outnumber the wet ones.

More organized and heavier rain showers arrived closer to dawn, and could quite likely affect our morning commute on Thursday. Severe weather’s not expected, though a few rumbles of thunder are possibly to be embedded within these showers, and heavy downpours aren’t to be ruled out at all either.

Rain should shut off by about midday on Thursday, though cloudy skies are likely to dominate for the remainder of the day, and a few sprinkles can’t be entirely ruled out.

From there, the big story becomes the wind, which will blow with gusto out of the west, importing the coolest air of the season. In the afternoon hours, winds will gust to as high as 40 miles per hour.

High temperatures will likely occur sometime in the early to mid-morning hours Thursday.

Come midday, our temperatures are expected to be back down into the 40s, and we doubt be down closer to 40 degrees by the time we head home from work, thanks to those gusty winds.

Overall, Thursday evening is to be rather quiet, although a couple of sprinkles or even a few snow flurries aren’t out of the question, as temperatures continue to cool.

Fasting forward to Friday, once we get on our storm system’s back side, and even colder air wraps into the region, there should be enough wraparound moisture to produce scattered flurries and light snow showers from mid-morning on.

Better chances for snow arrive in the latter half of the day Friday, and with temperatures continuing to cool, there’s a real possibility that it could accumulate, especially on grassy surfaces.

Before one gets too concerned of this system having any significant impact, rest assured that this will NOT be a high-impact event.

Should any accumulations occur, they’d be under an inch just about everywhere. Most likely, most of us well see well under an inch, and any of those accumulations are to occur on grassy surfaces. Furthermore, with ground temperatures as warm as they are, whatever snow that does fall will melt quickly, likely in a matter of a few hours, at most.

The biggest impact may very well be the reduced visibility the snow may produce, given that it’ll be falling during a time in which winds may be gusting well over 30 miles per hour once again.

Despite this storm likely being little more than a nuisance, make no mistake that Friday’s due to be a positively miserable one. Temperatures in many locations may not get out of the 30s at any point during the day. Factor in those gusty winds, and wind chill values may not even reach the 30° mark at any time Friday, and may dip into the teens Friday night.

Another clipper system may deliver a brief shot of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning, though it’s looking less likely that this would deliver us any accumulation. Temperatures are to remain in the lower 40s for highs through Monday before a brief, but significant warming trend gets underway Tuesday.

