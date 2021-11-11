Advertisement

Local family donates for Stroll on State tree installation

Downtown Rockford gets an early Christmas present
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This years tree is donated by the Guarino family, who have a special meaning behind their act of service.

“I planted this tree for my parents’ 50th Anniversary in 1955. Christmas was a very special time for my mom, and I know she would be happy to share it for Rockford’s Christmas,” says Phil Guarino.

The ninth annual Rockford Christmas Tree Harvest Day is set for Nov. 16, 2021.

Police escort will lead the tree transport crew from Montlake Drive in Rockford, to trimming and installation of the tree in Davis Park. Installation begins at 9:00a.m. and community members are encouraged to participate. The event kicks off area festivities for Stroll on State, presented by Illinois Bank & Trust, on Nov. 27, 2021.

