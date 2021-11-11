Harlem’s Davidson signs to play basketball at DII Lindenwood

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday was the first day of the early college signing period for high school seniors. Harlem’s Mya Davidson didn’t wait around to make her commitment official to play basketball at Division II Lindenwood in Missouri.

Davidson says she picked Lindenwood because it felt like home. Davidson was first team all-conference last season, averaging 13 points and nearly six rebounds per game. She says putting pen to paper means everything to her and her family.

“Just getting to the next level, that’s always been my dream since I started playing basketball. So, I’m really excited. It was a lot. Early mornings, and staying in late on workouts and stuff like that. I had to go the extra mile and it really paid off in the end. So I’m happy I got this opportunity.”

Davidson says she’s glad to get the signing out of the way before her senior season gets started. Harlem girls basketball opens the year at the Rock Island Invite on Friday, November 26.

