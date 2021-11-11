Hard Rock International donates to local organizations.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two local organizations breathe a little easier tonight thanks to a donation from Rockford’s temporary casino.

Rockford Promise and the International Women’s Baseball Center receive $25,000 in a gesture of thanks from Hard Rock International.

“That was really exciting,” said Susan Fumo, board president for Rockford Promise.

A $25,000 check looks like a mountain of hope to Fumo.

“We were very pleased to have that donation be so large and I understand that the Hard Rock executives kicked in some extra for us and for the International Women’s Baseball Center and so it’s just a great boom to the community,” Fumo said.

Fumo says the money will go toward college scholarships to Rockford high school seniors like Albert Mendez.

“I was absolutely astonished it was such a blessing out of the sky because for me personally there was a lot of confusion on where I wanted to go, the direction that I wanted to head and what not but Rockford Promise just came through and they provided me with something that I’m always gonna be forever grateful with,” Mendez said.

As a first generation college student, Mendez feels it’s important to support Rockford Promise so others get a similar opportunity.

“Especially for future generations it sets a path for them.”

The other donation means the International Women’s Baseball Center in Rockford is a step closer to reality.

“It was so nice to be recognized for the work that we’re doing to bring the first international women’s baseball museum in the world to Rockford and Hard Rock recognized the historic value of this.”

IWBC board member Rosemary Collins believes the forest city hit the jackpot with Hard Rock.

“Hard Rock is a great community partner and they promised that they would do this and they’re now they’re keeping their promise.”

Collins says the $25,000 also keeps the new International Women’s Baseball Museum on track. Leaders hope to break ground on the facility within the next three to five years.

