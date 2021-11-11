Advertisement

Forreston’s Erdmann makes volleyball commitment to Michigan State official

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Making your college commitment official is one of the best days a high school athlete can have. You know where you’re going and get to celebrate with friends and family. It was a big day in forreston.

Senior Kara Erdmann signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Michigan State out of the daunting Big Ten. The soon to be Spartan verbally committed last year. Erdmann leaves Forreston with the school record for career digs and passing rating. She also holds the record for most digs in a match and season. Erdmann was first team all-conference three times.

Erdmann says she knew right away East Lansing was her next destination.

“I loved Coach (Cathy) George right from the bat. We had so many similarities in common. I love her competitiveness, her heart for the game, her passion. It was just amazing, fell in love with the school once I stepped foot on the campus and knew it was home.”

Erdmann believes her hard work and attitude will show that anything is possible.

“I love coming from a small school. To go to that big of a level, just to inspire others that they can do the exact same as well. You don’t need to be going to a big school to achieve big things. So, hopefully that inspires others.”

