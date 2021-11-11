FIRST ALERT: First sticking snow of the season Friday, some heavier rates at times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday marks the last day of an above-normal stretch of temperatures in the Stateline. Our high of 55 degrees occurred just after 1:00 a.m. and since then, our temperatures have taken a tumble. Expect that trend to continue Friday along with some snow showers to be around. Some of these will be heavy at times, especially when adding wind to the equation.

As this area of low pressure slowly moves through the Stateline Friday, we’ll have “wrap around” moisture in the colder air that will likely produce the season’s first sticking snow for the Stateline. Expect these showers overall to remain light but there will be some heavier bursts at times Friday. Combined with gusty winds of 30-35 miles per hour, there may be some reduced visibilities on the roads if you get caught under one of the heavier snow showers.

Snow chances will go down the later in the afternoon and evening we go. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With our pavement and grass temperatures still being quite warm, it will take a lot for the snow to stick. Little, if any, snow will stick to the roads. Any sticking snow will be limited to grassy surfaces and even that won’t stick around for awhile. In terms of accumulation potential, most will end with a dusting to half an inch of snow. There is a slightly higher potential well west of Rockford.

You will also need jackets Friday because temperatures will struggle to hit 40 degrees for high temperatures. Not only that, the gusty winds will give us widespread wind chills in the upper 20s Friday. Be sure to allow some extra time in case you get caught under one of the heavier snowfall cells.

Snow will gradually end towards Friday night and we’ll be dry for the daytime Saturday with highs near 40 degrees. Our next chance for snow will soon follow late Saturday night and early Sunday. There are still many uncertainties with this but a majority of both Saturday and Sunday will be dry.

After we get through the weekend, temperatures will rise once again to above-normal levels with Tuesday and Wednesday calling for high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Most of next week will remain dry with one chance for rain in the forecast Wednesday.

