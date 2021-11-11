Electricians help Habitat for Humanity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Morse Group donates electrical installation for a build by Guilford High School construction students.

Collaboration takes place Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:00a.m. Electricians and staff from The Morse Group look forward to giving time, materials and skills to help complete the Habitat for Humanity project located at 2910 Carol Place, Rockford, Ill.

Representatives from both organizations will be present during the installation.

