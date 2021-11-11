Durand American Legion Honors Veterans

Durand, Ill. (WIFR) - The Durand American Legion hosted an event honoring the stories of valor of sacrifice in tribute to Veteran’s Day. The occasion focused on 20 men of World War 2. These men are written of in a book called “Always Remember World War II: Through the Veterans Eyes, by Durand local, and Shirland Schools Superintendent John Ulferts.

“I would write to a Veteran to thank them for their service, and encourage them to share their stories with me,” Ulferts said. “And they would then share them with their friends and their buddies, and print them in reunion newsletters. and that’s how it got so out of hand. It was a great labor of love.”

Ulferts feels like it’s important to have events like these to keep the memories of veterans alive.

