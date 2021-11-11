Community mourns Rock County Deputy Sheriff

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An unexpected loss saddens area law enforcement.

Deputy Sheriff Bradley J. Kaderly died Nov. 11, 2021. Deputy Kaderly was off-duty at the time of his death During his time at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Kaderly was assigned to the Patrol Division, worked third and first shifts and was a member of the Recreational Safety team.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office extend their thoughts and prayers to the family. Funeral arrangements are pending

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.