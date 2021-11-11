Advertisement

Beloit teen killed in a one-car crash in the town of Newark

The cause of the crash is under investigation
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old boy from Beloit is dead after a one-car crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Rock County sheriff’s office says around 12:30, deputies responded to a report of a car in a field in the town of Newark. An investigation shows the car was traveling north when it drifted onto the shoulder, down a ravine and back up a hill, hitting a tree and old power pole.

The driver died later at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Rockford and Quad Cities Meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces his candidacy for...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
Rockford's temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday.
Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday morning
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis to lay off around 400 workers from Belvidere plant in January
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois sees most new COVID-19 cases in a day since September 10

Latest News

The Pritzker administration believes Illinois will have much smaller budget deficits over the...
Pritzker administration optimistic about fiscal future with smaller deficits over next five years
Rockford Public Library earns grant for diploma program
Rockford Public Library earns grant for diploma program
The Beloit Fire Department is investigating a hazardous materials incident near the Beloit...
Beloit College Powerhouse evacuated due to hazardous materials incident
A local organization recognizes the heros who have served
Durand American Legion Honors Veterans