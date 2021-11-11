Beloit teen killed in a one-car crash in the town of Newark
The cause of the crash is under investigation
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old boy from Beloit is dead after a one-car crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Rock County sheriff’s office says around 12:30, deputies responded to a report of a car in a field in the town of Newark. An investigation shows the car was traveling north when it drifted onto the shoulder, down a ravine and back up a hill, hitting a tree and old power pole.
The driver died later at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.