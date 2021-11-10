Windy, wet storm to take aim on the Stateline Wednesday, sticking snow to follow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to yet another unseasonably mild day Tuesday. For the fourth consecutive day, temperatures topped out in the 60s, and another mild day’s likely Wednesday. However, major changes are certain to follow.

In the short term, a mainly clear sky is likely overnight, before we start to see clouds gather as we go throughout the day Wednesday, as a rather dynamic storm system spins up to our west. Clouds will thicken as we go throughout the day, though spells of mixed sunshine aren’t to be ruled out.

Clouds will begin to overspread the area with more authority from mid-morning on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible late Wednesday afternoon, but this initial activity should be quite scattered. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though most of us are to stay dry during the entirety of the daytime hours Wednesday, a few sprinkles or light showers will be possible anytime after two or three o’clock in the afternoon.

As we enter the evening, skies will remain cloudy, and a few sprinkles or showers are to remain possible, although on a scattered basis.

Showers should remain quite scattered during the evening hours Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once we cross into Thursday morning, rain’s expected to become more widespread and quite a bit heavier in nature.

Showers are to be quite widespread early Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While severe weather is not anticipated with this, it’s not to be ruled out that a few embedded rumbles of thunder may occur, especially early in the day on Thursday.

Showers and even a few storms are possible through at least mid-morning Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Healthy rainfall totals in excess of a half an inch are also possible but, flooding’s not to be a concern. The bigger story will be the rapidly changing temperatures as we go through the day Thursday.

Many spots are likely to pick up healthy rainfall over the coming five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will actually stay quite warm overnight Wednesday night as a warm front lifts northward through the region. In fact, our high temperatures on Wednesday may not occur until just before midnight. Then Thursday, the high temperature is likely to occur very early in the day. Once a strong cold front barrels through the area, temperatures will crash during the afternoon on the heels of extremely gusty westerly winds that may reach 40 miles per hour or even a bit higher in the afternoon. That will undoubtedly bring down whatever remaining leaves are on our trees.

Things will remain quiet then the rest of Thursday into Thursday night, but come Friday, the first of two Alberta Clipper systems will take aim on the region. As it appears, the atmospheric profile should be supportive of the precipitation coming in the form of snow. Accumulation’s not likely with this system, though a dusting can’t be entirely ruled out.

However, a stronger clipper system Saturday night into Sunday may threaten a bit of sticking snow, especially on the grassy surfaces. Pavement temperatures should remain warm enough to preclude any sort of travel issues.

Temperatures from Friday through Monday will struggle to get to 40° each day, but there’s another warming trend in view by the middle portions of next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.