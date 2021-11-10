Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A local man responsible for the design of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department vehicles gets a big shock after his handiwork is used by Mattel on its toy cars. The unexpected surprise was actually a mistake.

Jeff Spradling puts lettering on a variety of vehicles and is responsible for the Boone County Sheriff’s squad car design. He came up with that design seven years ago but was shocked to see that on a Matchbox car. He says, “I just happened to see a photo of one of these packages on the internet. Needless to say, it was kind of surprising to see it just to see a package with a design that you’ve done.”

It turns out that Mattel, which makes the toy Matchbox vehicles thought it was making some representing the Boone County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department. The designs are similar with one big difference, the star!

Someone made a mistake but the result is a squad truck and car with Jeff’s design. “I have people telling me I should sue and I should get royalties off it. I don’t anticipate that,” Jeff says.

When the local Boone County community found out about these cars, the items flew off store shelves. Sheriff Dave Ernest says, “It’s a compliment to our design. We love our new design, we get complimented on it often. But to actually see it for sale in the store is really surprising to us.”

Ernest bought a pack for his grandson. Now, he and Jeff want to get a bulk order of them from Mattel to hand out to people in the community. “If we could get our hands on some of those. I think that would be a great thing for our community,” Ernest says.

If you want to snag a pack for yourself, try going to retailers like Target and Walmart. You can also reach out to Mattel’s customer service center.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.