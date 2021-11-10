Turning Breezy and Wet Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A colder start this Wednesday morning with low in the 30′s. That’s almost a 20 degree drop from yesterday morning. Increasing clouds today with highs in the upper 50′s. Scattered showers tonight as temperatures remain steady in the middle 50′s. Winds will pick up out of the southeast 15 - 20 MPH. Rain likely tomorrow morning with wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will fall to the middle 40′s by late afternoon. Scattered snow showers are possible on Friday.

