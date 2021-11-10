Advertisement

Stellantis to lay off around 400 workers from Belvidere plant in January

The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 400 people will be laid off at the Belvidere Assembly Plant next year.

A spokesperson for Stellantis released the following statement Wednesday:

“As we continue to balance global sales with the production of the Jeep Cherokee produced at the Belvidere (III.) Assembly Plant, which has been further exacerbated by the unprecedented global microchip shortage, Stellantis has determined that additional staffing actions are needed as a result of changes in the plant’s operations. The company sent WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices today to affected hourly employees, the state of Illinois, the city of Belvidere and the UAW informing them of a workforce reduction that will take effect as early as Jan. 14, 2022. The Company will make every effort to place laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority.”

These are the latest round of layoffs to be announced at the plant. In May, Stellantis announced the plant would reduce to a single shift, impacting around 1,600 workers.

