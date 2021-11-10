Advertisement

Sinnissippi is thriving after being on the chopping blocks

By quini amma
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group that was focused on keeping the Sinnissippi Golf coure in Rockford open and thriving makes a shift in it’s efforts from saving the site to sustaining it. More than two years ago the golf course was headed towards a shutdown as the Rockford Park District tried to eliminate a $1.2 million deficit - hundreds of citizens stepped in to help.

The group went simply by Save Sinnissippi and then recently decided to change it’s name to Growing Sinnissippi. Members say the goal is to keep the course open for years to come and one of the groups founders Jim Mcdowell said the future for the course looks bright and it definitely sees more traffic than in years past. He credits the community for the success.

Mcdowell said, “The public! They’ve come out and supported the course really well, they’ve come out and they played, I got friends that played every week out there sometimes 2-3 times a week, so the public has really stepped up our whole goal was to get people on the course to play and the community came out and did that.”

