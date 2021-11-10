Advertisement

Shooting threat made at East High School, police say threats are ‘unfounded’

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More threats are being made online against some area high schools. A social media threat was made online regarding a potential shooting at East High School.

The Rockford Police Department was made aware of the threat. During the investigation, the department says it was “unfounded.” There is more security presence on campus.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
Pritzker signs COVID-19 amendment to Illinois conscience law
True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Comcast
Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois
Rockford's temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday.
Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday morning

Latest News

The Beloit Fire Department is investigating a hazardous materials incident near the Beloit...
Beloit College Powerhouse evacuated due to hazardous materials incident
Bustos visits Beyer to discuss Build Back Better Act
Bustos visits Beyer to discuss Build Back Better Act
Former Rockford and Quad Cities Meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces his candidacy for...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District