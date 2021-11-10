Shooting threat made at East High School, police say threats are ‘unfounded’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More threats are being made online against some area high schools. A social media threat was made online regarding a potential shooting at East High School.

The Rockford Police Department was made aware of the threat. During the investigation, the department says it was “unfounded.” There is more security presence on campus.

The Rockford Police Department was made aware of a social media threat regarding a potential shooting at East High School. After further investigation, it was unfounded. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 10, 2021

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.