Shooting threat made at East High School, police say threats are ‘unfounded’
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More threats are being made online against some area high schools. A social media threat was made online regarding a potential shooting at East High School.
The Rockford Police Department was made aware of the threat. During the investigation, the department says it was “unfounded.” There is more security presence on campus.
This is a developing story.
