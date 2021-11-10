Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The time has finally arrived for Hard Rock to open its doors and begin its chapter in Rockford.

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act will open its doors to the public at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10. The new casino will feature two unique restaurants, a pop-up retail shop and more than 8,500 square feet of gaming space offering 635 slots and Interblock Electronic Table Games. The casino will be open 24/7.

“We all know that every great musical begins with an opening act. This is no different,” said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. “Thanks to the unwavering support from our leaders and members of the community, Hard Rock International is able to expand our footprint and bring to life the excitement that our team is so pleased to be a part of. We could not be prouder of this project and look forward to continuing to integrate ourselves into this incredible community for years to come.”

