NIU, football head coach Thomas Hammock agree to contract extension

(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - From a winless season in 2020 to leading the MAC in 2021, head coach Thomas Hammock has turned the Northern Illinois University football program around and back in a direction its used to. Now, the Huskies head man will be in DeKalb for a few more years.

NIU and Hammock agreed to a contract extension that keeps head coach in charge through the 2026-27 school year, NIU Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Sean T. Frazier announced Tuesday.

Hammock, a former NIU running back and alumnus, took over the program in January 2019. He went 5-7 in his first season at the helm, then dealt with a difficult COVID-19 shortened 2020 season where the team went 0-6.

This year, the Huskies are off to a 6-3 start, winning five one-score games including a season-opening win over Georgia Tech from the ACC. NIU has 75 first or second-year players on its roster.

“My family and I appreciate the opportunity to be at NIU and to lead this football program and be a part of the university community that has meant so much to us,” Hammock said in a release. “Since I got here in 2019, the leadership of President Freeman, Sean Frazier and [Deputy Athletic Director] John Cheney has been amazing. This extension is another sign of the confidence they have in me and in our staff as we continue to build and grow this program.”

