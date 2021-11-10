Advertisement

Impostors “phish” for Veterans in new scam

Better Business Bureau warns ex-service members
(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anticipate potential fraud this Veteran’s Day. Officials warn military personnel and family to watch for crooks via telephone and email.

“The goal is to get access to the benefits the government provides to the veteran’s accounts,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. Scammers say some vets qualify for money from “secret” government programs, cash upfront for higher disability or pension payments later or charge for access to military records.

“They use vet-oriented twists on identity theft, phishing scams, impostor scams and investment and loan deceptions,” explains Horton. Frauds pretend to represent organizations that support Veterans, including fake charities. Horton continues, “The scam list is long, but the warning signs are those most of us know or at least should. They are the same signs that tip us off to the IRS or Social Security card scams. Like all other government agencies, the VA never calls to request personal information like your Social Security number. The VA will never ask for personal data by text or email either.”

If you want to donate to a military-affiliated charity, here’s how you can avoid being scammed:

  • Ask for written information on the charity and its finances before making a decision
  • Avoid pressure into making an on-the-spot donation
  • Check charity monitoring services like BBB’s Give.org for legitimate organizations

Officials remind Veterans to take action on protecting themselves and their families from being ripped off. Most importantly “think before you act” and “verify then trust.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
Pritzker signs COVID-19 amendment to Illinois conscience law
True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Former Rockford and Quad Cities Meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces his candidacy for...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Rockford's temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday.
Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday morning

Latest News

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Casino Opening Act opens
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act opens to the public
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Casino Opening Act opens
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Casino Opening Act opens
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis to lay off around 400 workers from Belvidere plant in January
Former Rep. Litesa Wallace announces bid for Cheri Bustos’ 17th District seat