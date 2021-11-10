Illinois sees most new COVID-19 cases in a day since September 10

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,044 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths Wednesday.

The 5,044 new cases is the most in a single day since September 10. The state’s seven-day average for new cases went up to 3,122 new cases per day which is the highest average since September 23.

New cases in children are also continuing to rise. Kids ages 5-11 have the highest daily average for new cases among children averaging 474 new cases per day.

At an average of 333 cases per day, children between the ages of 12-17are the second highest.

For Tuesday, Illinois health officials administered 76,406 shots. The state received the results of 148,834 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon. The state’s positivity rate went up to 2.5 percent.

Illinois has seen 1,727,634 total cases of the virus and 26,028 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 36,675,122 tests since the start of the pandemic.

In terms of hospitalizations, Illinois had 1,467 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Tuesday night, the most since October 14. Of those, 317 were in intensive care units and 160 were on ventilators.

The Region 1 North (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago Counties) positivity rate increased to 5.7 percent. Right now, 16 percent of ICU beds are available. Within this region, DeKalb County’s positivity rate increased to 4.5 percent, Lee County’s rate decreased to 2.6 percent and Whiteside County’s went down to 2.7 percent.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable. The region is up to 118 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

