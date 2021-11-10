Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former meteorologist Eric Sorensen will be running for U.S. Congress as a Democrat for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

Incumbent Cheri Bustos announced on April 30, 2021, that she would not run for re-election in 2022.

Sorensen is a former meteorologist in both the Rockford and Quad Cities markets. He was a meteorologist at the NBC affiliate in Rockford for many years until leaving in 2014 to become the Senior Morning Meteorologist at the ABC affiliate in Davenport, Iowa. He retired from television earlier in 2021.

Rockford is Sorensen’s hometown as he is also a graduate of Boylan Central Catholic High School.

His campaign, Eric Sorensen for Illinois released the following statement to 23 News as to why he is running for congress:

I want to continue to be a trusted leader in my hometown.

Meteorologists build trust, forecasting all kinds of weather precisely and I am proud I did that in my hometown for more than a decade.

I’ve always believed that the Meteorologist works for the people, not for the TV station. The people are the ones in harm’s way when there’s a tornado or when they slide through an icy intersection.

When it comes to what’s next, I have always been frustrated that we don’t have people with scientific backgrounds speaking on our behalf in Washington. It’s not just about being passionate about protecting our environment, it’s having the scientific background to spark the change.

When it comes to trust, I ask myself a lot “why don’t people trust Congress?” I believe it’s because the people who go there don’t spend enough time earning the people’s trust.

I believe everyone in our community deserves opportunity. That means education, sustainable jobs, and quality affordable healthcare.

Rockford’s Second Ward Alderperson Jonathan Logemann, Rock Island County Board member Angie Normoyle and Marsha Williams have declared to run for the 17th Congressional District seat as Democrats.

Esther Joy King, former nominee for Illinois’s 17th congressional district in 2020 and Charlie Hemlick have both declared to run for the seat as Republicans.

