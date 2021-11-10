Former Rep. Litesa Wallace announces bid for Cheri Bustos’ 17th District seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Former State Rep. Litesa Wallace is the latest candidate to announce her campaign for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District seat.

Incumbent Cheri Bustos announced on April 30, 2021, that she would not run for re-election in 2022.

She announced her bid for Congress via a video on her campaign Facebook page. Wallace says, “As a single mom, social worker, and former state representative I know the challenge of finding affordable childcare and the impacts of the rising cost of food and rent. It’s why as a state legislator I strengthened the IL childcare assistance program and fought for a living wage. I’m launching my run for Congress to continue the fight for working families. Fuel the momentum with me!”

This comes on the same day as former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announced his campaign for the 17th District seat.

She was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 2014-2019 representing the 67th District. Wallace was the first Black woman to represent the Rockford area in Springfield.

Wallace ran for Lieutenant Governor of Illinois in the 2018 Democratic Primary along with State Senator Daniel Biss. They both lost the primary to J.B. Pritzker and his running mate Julianna Stratton.

Wallace and Sorensen are running for the Democratic nomination along with Rockford Second Ward Alderperson Jonathan Logemann and Rock Island Board Member Angie Normoyle.

Esther Joy King, former nominee for Illinois’s 17th congressional district in 2020 and Charlie Hemlick have both declared to run for the seat as Republicans.

