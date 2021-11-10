Bustos visits Beyer to discuss Build Back Better Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highlighting the importance of support for families with young children. That’s what representative Cheri Bustos did today when she paid a visit to the Beyer Early Childhood Center in Rockford

The congresswoman is visiting head start programs to discuss the infrastructure bill that was passed last week. She also talked about what’s next with the Build Back Better Act, which would provide universal and free Pre-K for all 3-4-year-olds across the country. Bustos says it will get passed but won’t be implemented for a few more years. She says programs like head start are the model of how to get it right.

“We don’t live in silos. A child goes to school, then a child goes home. When we have challenges, and opportunities to meet those challenges, that is really what the Head Start program is all about. So, when we’re looking at this new universal, pre-kindergarten program, Head Start will be a major part of that as we move forward,” Bustos says.

