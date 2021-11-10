Advertisement

Bustos visits Beyer to discuss Build Back Better Act

She also talked about what’s next with the Build Back Better Act, which would provide universal and free Pre-K for all 3-4-year-olds across the country
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highlighting the importance of support for families with young children. That’s what representative Cheri Bustos did today when she paid a visit to the Beyer Early Childhood Center in Rockford

The congresswoman is visiting head start programs to discuss the infrastructure bill that was passed last week. She also talked about what’s next with the Build Back Better Act, which would provide universal and free Pre-K for all 3-4-year-olds across the country. Bustos says it will get passed but won’t be implemented for a few more years. She says programs like head start are the model of how to get it right.

“We don’t live in silos. A child goes to school, then a child goes home. When we have challenges, and opportunities to meet those challenges, that is really what the Head Start program is all about. So, when we’re looking at this new universal, pre-kindergarten program, Head Start will be a major part of that as we move forward,” Bustos says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Pritzker signs COVID-19 amendment to Illinois conscience law
Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
Comcast
Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois
Winnebago County Coroner's Office changes morgue policy.
Winnebago County Coroner’s Office changes morgue policy

Latest News

Former Rockford and Quad Cities Meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces his candidacy for...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Illinois Republicans feel new momentum following Virginia election; Democrats say they’ll keep state blue in 2022
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Adam Kinzinger isn’t ruling out a 2024 presidential bid as he considers his future after the House
Rockford University
Former U.S. Representatives to visit Rockford University campus