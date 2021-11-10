Beloit College Powerhouse evacuated due to hazardous materials incident

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) -- The Beloit Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area of the Beloit College Powerhouse as it investigates a hazardous materials incident.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Beloit, two people who were inside the Powerhouse were taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning. Officials say the incident involves a mixture of pool chemicals that created a hazardous gas plume.

The Powerhouse was evacuated and the Janesville Fire Department’s Hazmat unit is assisting the Beloit Fire Department. The Powerhouse is the college’s newly renovated student union and athletic center.

The riverwalk in the area is shut down and Pleasant Street is closed from White Avenue to Public Avenue.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.