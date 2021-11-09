Winnebago County Coroner's Office changes morgue policy.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over crowded morgues, a problem that area hospitals could soon face as the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office sets new rules on holding unclaimed bodies.

When area hospitals need help storing unclaimed bodies they used to rely on the coroner’s office morgue. But, starting January 1, it will need to rely more on local funeral homes or figure out another option.

“Their morgue only holds two people in the refrigeration unit so they’re calling funeral homes to come get the body right away,” said Tim Honquest, owner and founder of Honquest Funeral Home.

Tim Honquest is the owner and founder of Honquest funeral homes. he is in touch with area hospitals daily, especially u-w health - Swedishamerican hospital. he claims that facility doesn’t have enough space in its morgue and relies on the Winnebago county coroner’s office to help with overflow.

“The problem that they’re running into is if the family hasn’t made their selection on funeral provider, then the body has to go to the morgue,” Honquest said.

Starting January 1, the county coroner’s morgue will no longer hold the unclaimed bodies that the hospitals can’t fit. Honquest says hospitals don’t have much time to react before a body needs to be stored.

“Within about three, four hours, something would need to be done, and what they’ve been doing is rotating bodies in and out of the cooler because there’s only two spots. My funeral home has a cooler that fits 12 people, I don’t understand why a hospital doesn’t have that same facility,” Honquest said.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana released a statement Monday.

“When there are no questions as to the cause and manner of death, the healthcare facility makes arrangements directly with a funeral home for burial services. The Coroner’s Office and its resources should only transport and store bodies that fall within its jurisdiction of establishing cause and manner of death.”

Honquest thinks that could spell trouble for some health facilities.

“If they had a cooler or a morgue that was bigger, it would at least alleviate that problem for the county and for the families,” Honquest said.

Dr. Michael Polizzotto with UW Health Rockford says morgue space at Swedishamerican is limited and he anticipates this will be an issue with all area hospitals.

That policy won’t go into effect until January, 1 so hospitals have some time to figure out a better plan for their facility.

