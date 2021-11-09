RPS 205 COVID-19 vaccine requirement for extracurriculars gets mixed reactions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mixed reactions from parents, teachers and administrators with District 205 schools over new COVID-19 protocols. Starting November 15th, the school district will require all middle and high school students in extracurricular activities to be vaccinated or get tested every week.

“We want our students to have the most normal, safe school experience possible,” says the district’s Chief of Schools Morgan Gallagher. “We don’t want students to miss out on opportunities to attend athletic or co-curricular events.”

While the district says it’s just following state guidelines, some parents ask, why now?

“I guess I’m confused as to why all the sudden now,” says parent Rebecca Utley. “If there’s been no issues with other sports and if it’s not made statewide, why do our kids have to do this now? Do I believe there’s COVID? You bet your bottom I do. Do I believe there’s the flu? Yes. Do I believe in the severity of both? Yes. Do I believe my kids needs to wear a mask to be safe? No. "

Utley adds she’s concerned about the mental toll these protocols have on not just her kids - but all students.

“What point is their physical health more a concern than their mental health. Three out of my four kids are in therapy. It definitely exacerbated and one of them started due to COVID, just the pure isolation. They need to be able to live and be kids.”

The school district says these layers of protection are the way to ensure students can be safe and be kids. As for the reason why now? Gallagher says with winter sports approaching and being indoors, the district is being proactive to prevent teams and clubs having to quarantine or cancel events.

“We had our Jefferson football team, the entire football team had to go out and quarantine and forfeit a couple of games. We don’t want that to take place with winter sports.”

