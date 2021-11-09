Rockford City Council votes to move forward with the Capital Improvement Plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The plan to improve Rockford roads is now on the road to becoming reality, after the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee voted to send the five-year Capital Improvement Program or CIP to full council.

The plan calls for a 45-million-dollar investment and a quarter of billion committed over the next five years to improve bridges, roadways, sidewalks, multi-use paths and water infrastructure. Rockford director of public works Kyle Saunders says the focus the first year of the plan is on making significant improvement on major roadways, including reconstruction of Charles street, Whitman street and the 11th street corridor. Seventy percent of the money comes from the one percent sales tax, other funding sources include the motor fuel tax, as well as state and federal grants and funding.

That’s the one thing I always get jazzed up about is obviously water infrastructure. It’s something people don’t think about but our utility was founded in 1875 and we do have old water main out there. So seeing our water team address hundred year old water mains throughout the city is pretty amazing,” said Saunders.

