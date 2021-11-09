Advertisement

Rockford City Council votes to move forward with the Capital Improvement Plan

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The plan to improve Rockford roads is now on the road to becoming reality, after the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee voted to send the five-year Capital Improvement Program or CIP to full council.

The plan calls for a 45-million-dollar investment and a quarter of billion committed over the next five years to improve bridges, roadways, sidewalks, multi-use paths and water infrastructure. Rockford director of public works Kyle Saunders says the focus the first year of the plan is on making significant improvement on major roadways, including reconstruction of Charles street, Whitman street and the 11th street corridor. Seventy percent of the money comes from the one percent sales tax, other funding sources include the motor fuel tax, as well as state and federal grants and funding.

That’s the one thing I always get jazzed up about is obviously water infrastructure. It’s something people don’t think about but our utility was founded in 1875 and we do have old water main out there. So seeing our water team address hundred year old water mains throughout the city is pretty amazing,” said Saunders.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Car accident generic
One person dead after car accident in Cherry Valley Saturday morning
The fire occurred Wednesday morning on Pepper Drive
House fire victims meet man who saved their son
Josef's Steakhouse and Oyster bar gets creating with their dining
Restaurants adjust for the upcoming winter season by adding igloos outside
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

The plan will cost 45 million dollars the first year it's active
Getting to know the Capital Improvement Plan
The goal is to establish 6 more houses through the program
ROCK House program extended another year
The goal is to establish 6 more houses through the program
ROCK HOUSE PROGRAM EXTENDED
Gas prices
Gas Prices are Skyrocketing