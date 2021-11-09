ROCK House program extended another year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At Rockford’s City Council meeting on Monday night, local leaders voted to extend the ROCK House program. The program houses officers in communities around the city. It is designed to keep communities safer, while also helping residents get to know their officers a little better. The officers in these communities don’t only keep the peace, but they also plan events for community members to attend. Rockford is looking to expand this project. Right now they have 3 houses, but Mayor Tom McNamara would like to raise the number to 9.

“One it provides residents in those neighborhoods with a sense of safety. Two it provides residents in those neighborhoods with a resource. And three it places officers in those neighborhoods so really they can not just be reactive when addressing complaints but also be proactive,” said Mayor McNamara

