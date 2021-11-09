Advertisement

ROCK House program extended another year

The goal is to establish 6 more houses through the program.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At Rockford’s City Council meeting on Monday night, local leaders voted to extend the ROCK House program. The program houses officers in communities around the city. It is designed to keep communities safer, while also helping residents get to know their officers a little better. The officers in these communities don’t only keep the peace, but they also plan events for community members to attend. Rockford is looking to expand this project. Right now they have 3 houses, but Mayor Tom McNamara would like to raise the number to 9.

“One it provides residents in those neighborhoods with a sense of safety. Two it provides residents in those neighborhoods with a resource. And three it places officers in those neighborhoods so really they can not just be reactive when addressing complaints but also be proactive,” said Mayor McNamara

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Car accident generic
One person dead after car accident in Cherry Valley Saturday morning
The fire occurred Wednesday morning on Pepper Drive
House fire victims meet man who saved their son
Josef's Steakhouse and Oyster bar gets creating with their dining
Restaurants adjust for the upcoming winter season by adding igloos outside
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

The plan will cost 45 million dollars the first year it's active
Rockford City Council votes to move forward with the Capital Improvement Plan
The plan will cost 45 million dollars the first year it's active
Getting to know the Capital Improvement Plan
The goal is to establish 6 more houses through the program
ROCK HOUSE PROGRAM EXTENDED
Gas prices
Gas Prices are Skyrocketing