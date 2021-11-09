Pedestrian victim identified from fatal crash in Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - 70-year-old Larry Graham has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a car accident on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m. on Harrison Avenue between Mill Road and the I-39/90 overpass, police say.

Once on the scene, officers found Graham laying in the road along with the two cars that crashed. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says Graham died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

