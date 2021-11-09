Advertisement

Pedestrian victim identified from fatal crash in Cherry Valley

(unsplash.com)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - 70-year-old Larry Graham has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a car accident on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m. on Harrison Avenue between Mill Road and the I-39/90 overpass, police say.

Once on the scene, officers found Graham laying in the road along with the two cars that crashed. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says Graham died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Winnebago County Coroner's Office changes morgue policy.
Winnebago County Coroner’s Office changes morgue policy
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 17,000 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
Comcast
Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois

Latest News

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 74 between Iowa and Illinois, as construction on the new...
Report says Illinois makes big improvements in structural deficit
Pritzker signs COVID-19 amendment to Illinois conscience law
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees.
Get a vaccine or submit to weekly testing for extracurricular activities, RPS says
Rockford airport responds to Natural Land Institute lawsuit, expansion project