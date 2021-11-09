Advertisement

Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.

The court ruled in a 5-1 decision that the district court in 2019 was wrong to find that New Jersey-based J&J violated the state’s public nuisance statute. It also rejected the state’s appeal to increase the damage award.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Winnebago County Coroner's Office changes morgue policy.
Winnebago County Coroner’s Office changes morgue policy
Car accident generic
One person dead after car accident in Cherry Valley Saturday morning
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1
FILE - Due to her superior performance, her training staff and chain of command recommended she...
National Guard Soldier first woman to complete Army Sniper course
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.