Mild temperatures to persist, though major changes in view late week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a remarkably chilly start to the month of November, we have flipped the script quite nicely in recent days, as we’ve seen a resurgence of warmth work back into the region.

Temperatures have now reached into the 60s each of the past three days, and it’s quite possible that a fourth consecutive 60° may very well occur Tuesday, with another one is possible on Wednesday.

But, big changes are on the horizon beginning in the middle of this week, and most certainly arriving by the time the weekend rolls around.

Clouds will be in and out over the course of the next couple of days, with increasing clouds expected overnight Monday night, and lasting through the opening stages of Tuesday. It’s possible, albeit unlikely, that a few sprinkles may occur very briefly during the opening stages of Tuesday. Most of us will stay dry, but those of us who do see a sprinkle can expect it to last only five or ten minutes at a time.

By the afternoon, we should be carving out at least some mixed sunshine. And with that, we should expect our temperatures to ascend to right around 60°

Clear skies are likely for us on Tuesday night, and we may very well open Wednesday with at least a little bit of sunshine. But, ahead of our next storm system, clouds will quickly gather on Wednesday morning and we’ll expect the full out overcast by midday.

Shortly thereafter, showers are likely to develop Wednesday afternoon, perhaps as early as two or three o’clock, but becoming more likely here as we reach closer to the dinnertime hour. From that point on, rain’s is expected to become much more widespread and heavier in nature Wednesday night, quite likely continuing into the opening stages of Thursday, before finally departing by Thursday afternoon.

Some rather healthy rains may come out of this system, with computer forecast models generating between one half inch and and inch of rainfall here quite conistently for the past few days.

What follows behind the storm system is the coolest air of the season to date, one that could very well produce snowflakes across a good chunk of the region by as early as Friday or into the weekend. Temperatures, which are likely to remain above normal for the next three days, are to crash in a big way behind the storm system. and By the time Friday and Saturday roll around, we could be as many as ten degrees below normal for this time of year. With normal highs by then just shy of 50° that projects high temperatures to be right around 40° Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It wouldn’t be a tremendous surprise to find one or two of those days fail to reach 40°!

Thankfully, the cool snap will only be temporary, as seasonable temperatures take hold in the middle of next week.

