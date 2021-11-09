Advertisement

Mental health leaders talk COVID-19 pandemic, its effect and how we can heal

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Given the changes over the last year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the northern Illinois chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness speaks to the community about how the pandemic affects a person’s mental health.

NAMI volunteer and Mental Health Advocate Mary Gubbe Lee discusses several aspects of mental health including how the brain changes and coping methods like listening to music. Lee believes these presentations can help the community become more accepting of those who are diagnosed with a mental illness.

She says, “There’s a horrible stigma that surrounds mental illness. Other problems with our health we seem to be more accepting of. Now, I think this has helped reduce some of that stigma because mental illnesses can happen to anybody.”

NAMI of Northern Illinois will have another presentation at 6:30 p.m. on November 10 at Saint Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Winnebago County Coroner's Office changes morgue policy.
Winnebago County Coroner’s Office changes morgue policy
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 17,000 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
Comcast
Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois

Latest News

Rockford schools release new COVID-19 guidelines
RPS 205 COVID-19 vaccine requirement for extracurriculars gets mixed reactions
Rockford school board approves financial incentive for employees.
Get a vaccine or submit to weekly testing for extracurricular activities, RPS says
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate
In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated.
Calif. mother 'really concerned' after teen son vaccinated without her consent