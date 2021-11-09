Mental health leaders talk COVID-19 pandemic, its effect and how we can heal

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Given the changes over the last year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the northern Illinois chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness speaks to the community about how the pandemic affects a person’s mental health.

NAMI volunteer and Mental Health Advocate Mary Gubbe Lee discusses several aspects of mental health including how the brain changes and coping methods like listening to music. Lee believes these presentations can help the community become more accepting of those who are diagnosed with a mental illness.

She says, “There’s a horrible stigma that surrounds mental illness. Other problems with our health we seem to be more accepting of. Now, I think this has helped reduce some of that stigma because mental illnesses can happen to anybody.”

NAMI of Northern Illinois will have another presentation at 6:30 p.m. on November 10 at Saint Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.